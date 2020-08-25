Sulphur Springs ISD Board To Meet In Special Session at Noon on Friday 08.28.20

I. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation & Pledges to the flags

II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been

duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the

Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.

III. PUBLIC FORUM: Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a

meeting per policy BED(LOCAL).

A. Conduct a public meeting on the Sulphur Springs Independent School District’s 2020

proposed tax rate. (Education Code, Section 44.004)

IV. ACTION ITEMS

A. Discuss and consider adoption of Ordinance 2-20 levying an annual ad valorem tax for

the year 2020 for the Sulphur Springs Independent School District. (Exhibit IV-A)

[Sandra Gibby] B. Consider approval of budget amendments for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2020.

(Budget amendments summary given at the meeting) [Sherry McGraw] C. Discuss and consider approval of the Sulphur Springs ISD Virtual Academy

Asynchronus Plan. [Lisa Robinson] V. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of

matters for which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551,

Texas Government Code, Section (.072), (.074).

4

A. Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned,

acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel matters.

B. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.

VI. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION