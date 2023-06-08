Sulphur Springs ISD Board To Meet Monday 06.12.23

AGENDA
MONDAY, JUNE 12, 2023
6:00 PM
- CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the flags.
- FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS
- Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.
- Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees on May 8, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m.; special meeting on May 16, 2023, beginning at 12:00 p.m.; and the special meeting held on May 25, 2023, beginning at 11:30 a.m. held in the Board Room of the Administration Building.
III. Administer the Oath of office to newly elected trustees. [Sandra Gibby]
- PUBLIC FORUM
- Public participation is limited to the designated open forum for a meeting per board policy BED(LOCAL)
- Recognize DI Team advance to Globals. [Brooke Howard]
- ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS
- Maintenance and Operations Report [Dan Froneberger]
- Elementary Campus updates and summer activities. [Justin Cowart for Jeremy Lopez]
- Secondary Campus updates and Summer Activities [Justin Cowart] D. Superintendent report [Dr. Deana Steeber]
- Head Start items for informational purposes only were provided to board members under separate cover:
- Director’s Report for May
- Policy Council Meeting Minutes for May
- Financial reports for May
- CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:
- Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for May 2023. B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for May 2023. C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for May 2023. D. Consider approval of the Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended May 31, 2023.
VII. ACTION ITEMS
- Discuss and consider purchasing a new truck for the Ag Department [John Holland]
- Discuss and consider the amended budget for 2022-2023. [Sherry McGraw] C. Discuss and consider updating signers on accounts at City National Bank. Add: Dr. Deana Steeber
Remove: Lisa Robinson, Michael Lamb, RobbinVaughn, Kristin Monk, Josh Williams [Sherry McGraw]
- Discuss and consider approval of Credit by Exam testing dates. [Justin Cowart] E. Discuss and consider adding a District Communication Coordinator for 2023- 2024. [Dr. Deana Steeber]
- Discuss and consider Sulphur Springs ISD Policy DCE (Local) [Dr. Deana Steeber]
- Discuss and consider approval of positions employable on a Non-Chapter 21 Contract. [Dr. Deana Steeber]
- Transportation Director
- Maintenance Director
- Business Manager
- Communications Coordinator
- PEIMS Coordinator
- Tax Collector
- Food Service Director
- Technology Director
VIII. BUDGET WORK SESSION
- EXECUTIVE SESSION: Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code, Section (.072), (.074) A. Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned,
acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel matters. B. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.
- RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.
- ADJOURNMENT