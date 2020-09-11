Sulphur Springs ISD Board To Meet Monday 09.14.20

AGENDA

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2020

6:00 PM

I. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation & Pledges to the flags

II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had

been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance

with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.

B. Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting/budget adoption of the Board of

Trustees conducted on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. and the special

meeting/tax rate adoption of the Board of Trustees conducted on Friday, August 28,

2020, at 12:00 p.m., both held in the Board Room of the Administration Building.

III. PUBLIC FORUM: Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of

a meeting per policy BED(LOCAL).

IV. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration

of matters for which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter

551, Texas Government Code, Section (.071), (.074).

A. Consultation with legal counsel regarding Application for Appraised Value Limitation

on Qualified Property from Bright Arrow Solar, LLC, pursuant to Texas Tax Code

313.

B. Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned,

acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel matters.

V. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO ITEMS

COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.

VI. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS

A. Report on SHAC for 2019-2020. (Exhibit VI-A) [Kristin Monk] B. Head Start items for Board information only:

Financial report for August

VII. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:

A. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for August 2020.

(Exhibit VII-A)

B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for August 2020. (Exhibit VII-B)

C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for August 2020. (Exhibit

VII-C)

D. Consider approval of Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended August

31, 2020. (Exhibit VII-D)

E. Consider approval of Organizational Flow Chart for Douglass Early Childhood

Learning Center Head Start Program. (Exhibit VII-E)

F. Consider approval of Head Start Mission Statement & Statement of Philosophy.

(Exhibit VII-F)

G. Consider approval of Head Start Personnel Policy Summary. (Exhibit VII-G)

VIII. ACTION ITEMS

A. Acknowledgment of Conflict of Interest Policy BBFA(LEGAL) and (LOCAL)

concerning an Application for an Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property

from Bright Arrow Solar, LLC. (Exhibit VIII-A)

B. Discuss and consider possible action to retain attorneys and consultants to assist the

District in the review and processing of the Application for Appraised Value

Limitation on Qualified Property from Bright Arrow Solar, LLC, pursuant to Texas

Tax Code 313. (Exhibit VIII-B)

C. Discuss and consider possible action to accepte an Application for Appraised Value

Limitation on Qualified Property from Bright Arrow Solar, LLC, pursuant to Texas

Tax Code 313; authorize the Superintendent of Schools to review the Application

for completeness and submit the Application to the Texas Comptroller of Public

Accounts; and authorize the Superintendent of Schools to approve any request for

extension of the deadline for Board action beyond the 150-day Board review

period, as may be required. (Exhibit VIII-C)

D. Discuss and consider approval of SHAC members for 2020-2021. (Exhibit VIII-D)

E. Discuss and consider approval of Resolution 7-20 regarding Extracurricular Status of

4-H Organization. (Exhibit VIII-E)

F. Discuss and consider Adjunct Faculty appointments with the local Texas Cooperative

Extension Office. (Exhibit VIII-F)

G. Discuss and consider approval for Superintendent to execute a letter indicating no

objections from Sulphur Springs ISD to closing or abandoning the last 407′ of

County Road 3602, per petioner’s request. (Exhibit VIII-G) [Michael Lamb] H. Discuss and consider review of legal policies and approval of additions and revisions

of local policies as recommended by Texas Association of School Boards Policy

Services and according to the instruction sheet for TASB Localized Policy Manual

Update 115. (See attached local policy list) [Josh Williams] IX. ADJOURNMENT