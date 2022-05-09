Sulphur Springs ISD Bus Involved in Minor Crash Monday Morning

Sulphur Springs ISD Bus #1 was involved in a minor crash Monday morning, but no injuries were reported. Contrary to initial police reports, EMS is now recommending transport of students to the hospital for exams out of an abundance of caution. Sulphur Springs ISD contacted parents about the accident.
Related Articles
Paris Police Report For Monday (May 9)
45 mins ago
Lamar County First Responders To Conduct Mock Crash With North Lamar High School Students
2 hours ago
Annual Covid Shots Under Consideration
5 hours ago
Texas Constitutional Amendment Props Pass
5 hours ago