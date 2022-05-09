Mid America Pet Food Header
Sulphur Springs ISD Bus Involved in Minor Crash Monday Morning

stock photo

Sulphur Springs ISD Bus #1 was involved in a minor crash Monday morning, but no injuries were reported. Contrary to initial police reports, EMS is now recommending transport of students to the hospital for exams out of an abundance of caution.  Sulphur Springs ISD contacted  parents about the accident.

