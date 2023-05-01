Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sulphur Springs ISD Calendar

 

ATTENTION:  ALL 9TH – 11TH GRADERS…   June 1st is deadline for schedule changes for 23-24 course selections.  When the new year rolls around your schedule will reflect what you choose now so please get your mind made up and your selections chosen.  Teacher schedules are built to accommodate the students as best as possible which makes it extremely difficult to “change your mind” in August.
Dual Credit Enrollment is going on now until June 1st for next year’s 11th and 12th graders.  If you wish to take a dual credit class next year, you MUST get signed up now!  Please see your counselor for either of these concerns.
 Prom Tickets $10 Seniors $30 for all others.
Juniors and Seniors:  Be sure to get all your fines and fees paid up so you can purchase your prom tickets.  Also seniors must have all fines and fees paid to participate in Senior Shut Out.  Check with the cafeteria, library, class sponsors, coaches, etc.  Each of you need to check on yourself with anyone/anywhere you may owe items or fees.

Yearbook Sales:  $50, Click the link below.

Mon – 1     Teacher Appreciation Week

            6:00 Percussion Ensemble Showcase
Tue – 2         6:00 Band Spring Concert @ Auditorium
             State Th. Design (Tues- Wed)
            Alg. EOC
            11:40 Late Arrival for students NOT Algebra 1 EOC testing.
Wed – 3       8:00 AP Eng Lit Test
            Biology EOC
            12:00 AP Comp Sci Test
            11:40 Late Arrival for students NOT Biology EOC testing.
Thu – 4       US Hist EOC
            12:00 AP Stats Test
            11:40 Late Arrival for students NOT US History EOC testing.
            5:00 HOSA Banquet @ Cafeteria
Fri – 5        Band @ Washington DC (Fri- Wed)
            BPA @ Dallas

Sat – 6       8:00 Attendance School Conf. Center, 416

 
Save the dates…..
May  9  6:00 FFA Banquet @ Cafeteria
          9  7:00 Choir Pops Concert @ Auditorium
        12  FFA BBQ Build-off @ Ag Shop
        13  8:00 Prom @ Civic Center
        15  Staff Prep Day – No School
        16  Honors Breakfast, Senior Walks, Senior Awards
        18  6:00 Blue Blazes Banquet @ The Venue on Main St.
        20  6:00 Thespian Banquet @ Auditorium
        22  Senior Shut Out
        24  Early Release 1:00 (Student’s Last Day)
        26  7:00 Graduation @ The Prim
     
 

Thursday, May 11th – Seniors 

Fines will be turned in at the end of the day on 5/11. Students who do not turn in their devices on the 11th will then be put on the records-not-clear list with Mrs. Shipley and have Friday, May 12th to reconcile their fines and be removed from the list to be able to participate in senior events. *** This is ALL Media Center & Technology items – textbooks, calculators, library books, etc.

Friday, May 12th – Juniors 

Tuesday, May 16th Sophomores 

Wednesday, May 17th Freshmen 

Laptop extension forms may be picked up in the library beginning April 17th and are due back to the library no later than May 5th

