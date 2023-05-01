Sulphur Springs ISD Calendar

Mon – 1 Teacher Appreciation Week
6:00 Percussion Ensemble Showcase
Tue – 2 6:00 Band Spring Concert @ Auditorium
State Th. Design (Tues- Wed)
Alg. EOC
11:40 Late Arrival for students NOT Algebra 1 EOC testing.
Wed – 3 8:00 AP Eng Lit Test
Biology EOC
12:00 AP Comp Sci Test
11:40 Late Arrival for students NOT Biology EOC testing.
Thu – 4 US Hist EOC
12:00 AP Stats Test
11:40 Late Arrival for students NOT US History EOC testing.
5:00 HOSA Banquet @ Cafeteria
Fri – 5 Band @ Washington DC (Fri- Wed)
BPA @ Dallas
Sat – 6 8:00 Attendance School Conf. Center, 416
Save the dates…..
May 9 6:00 FFA Banquet @ Cafeteria
9 7:00 Choir Pops Concert @ Auditorium
12 FFA BBQ Build-off @ Ag Shop
13 8:00 Prom @ Civic Center
15 Staff Prep Day – No School
16 Honors Breakfast, Senior Walks, Senior Awards
18 6:00 Blue Blazes Banquet @ The Venue on Main St.
20 6:00 Thespian Banquet @ Auditorium
22 Senior Shut Out
24 Early Release 1:00 (Student’s Last Day)
26 7:00 Graduation @ The Prim
Thursday, May 11th – Seniors
Fines will be turned in at the end of the day on 5/11. Students who do not turn in their devices on the 11th will then be put on the records-not-clear list with Mrs. Shipley and have Friday, May 12th to reconcile their fines and be removed from the list to be able to participate in senior events. *** This is ALL Media Center & Technology items – textbooks, calculators, library books, etc.
Friday, May 12th – Juniors
Tuesday, May 16th Sophomores
Wednesday, May 17th Freshmen
Laptop extension forms may be picked up in the library beginning April 17th and are due back to the library no later than May 5th