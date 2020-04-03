Sulphur Springs ISD Continuing Meal Program

A message from SULPHUR SPRINGS ISD

The SSISD Child Nutrition Department is continuing to provide free breakfast and lunch meals to students and children 18 years and younger. The four pick-up sites are SS Elementary, Barbara Bush Primary, Bowie Primary, and Douglass ECLC. The serving time is 7:30 am to 11:00 am to ensure we are providing meals for children, please be prepared to supply the following information for each child who is not present when the meals are picked up:

· First and Last Name

· Student ID Number – a six-digit number from report card or parent portal

· School Campus

This is required for students not in the district as well. If a child is not old enough to attend school, we will need their first and last name and a copy of their birth certificate. The birth certificate is only to verify the child’s identity. Keep the list with you daily and use it each time you pick up meals when your children are not with you, as there are different volunteers at each campus each day.