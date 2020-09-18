Sulphur Springs ISD COVID Update 09.18.20

In keeping with SSISD’s practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying you that a staff member who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present on SSISD campuses the week of September 14-18, 2020. Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her.

The district and our local health department have begun a case investigation and will contact any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individual. All students and staff that came into close contact will be directly notified as soon as possible. Those that were in close contact will remain off campus for up to 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus, so that there will not be any further spread. We will keep you apprised of further updates.