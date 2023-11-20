Sulphur Springs ISD Events For Holiday Break Events

M (20) 12:00 G Basketball v. Community
12:30 9/JV Boys Basketball @ Royse City
3:00 Chad’s Media BoysBasketball Showcase @ SSHS 2 games
3:00 Longview v. Wylie East
4:30 SS v. Celina
T (21) 12:00 G Basketball @ Farmersville
11:00 Chad’s Media Boys Basketball Showcase @ SSHS 5 games
11:00 9 Van v. 9 North Lamar
12:00 Jv Van v. Jv North Lamar
1:30 Van v. North Lamar
3:00 Celina v. Longview
4:30 SS v. Wylie East
School will resume at regular time on Monday November 27, 2023.
M (27) Gillis Foundation Presentation to Seniors
3:35 Driver’s Ed @ Library
T (28) 3:35 Driver’s Ed @ Library
5:00 G Basketball v. Commerce – 2 games
5:00 B Basketball @ Longview – 3 games
W (29) 3:35 Driver’s Ed @ Library
T (30) Auto Tech @ Ft. Worth (Thurs – Sat)
Girls Basketball @ Winnsboro Tournament (Thurs – Sat)
Boys Basketball @ Pine Tree Tournament (Thurs – Sat)
Hannah 4 Hope Presentation @ Auditorium – Schedule Coming Soon
Prestige Senior Retakes @ Aux Gym
F (1) Boys Golf @ Lovejoy
5:30 Christmas Parade
S (2) 3:30 Choir Christmas Party @ Cafeteria
