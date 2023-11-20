Sulphur Springs ISD Events For Holiday Break Events

M (20) 12:00 G Basketball v. Community

12:30 9/JV Boys Basketball @ Royse City

3:00 Chad’s Media BoysBasketball Showcase @ SSHS 2 games

3:00 Longview v. Wylie East

4:30 SS v. Celina

T (21) 12:00 G Basketball @ Farmersville

11:00 Chad’s Media Boys Basketball Showcase @ SSHS 5 games

11:00 9 Van v. 9 North Lamar

12:00 Jv Van v. Jv North Lamar

1:30 Van v. North Lamar

3:00 Celina v. Longview

4:30 SS v. Wylie East

School will resume at regular time on Monday November 27, 2023.

M (27) Gillis Foundation Presentation to Seniors

3:35 Driver’s Ed @ Library

T (28) 3:35 Driver’s Ed @ Library

5:00 G Basketball v. Commerce – 2 games

5:00 B Basketball @ Longview – 3 games

W (29) 3:35 Driver’s Ed @ Library

T (30) Auto Tech @ Ft. Worth (Thurs – Sat)

Girls Basketball @ Winnsboro Tournament (Thurs – Sat)

Boys Basketball @ Pine Tree Tournament (Thurs – Sat)

Hannah 4 Hope Presentation @ Auditorium – Schedule Coming Soon

Prestige Senior Retakes @ Aux Gym

F (1) Boys Golf @ Lovejoy

5:30 Christmas Parade

S (2) 3:30 Choir Christmas Party @ Cafeteria

The Gillis Foundation will be presenting scholarship information Monday, November 27th in the library.