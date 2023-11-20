ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sulphur Springs ISD Events For Holiday Break Events

 

M (20) 12:00 G Basketball v. Community
              12:30 9/JV Boys Basketball @ Royse City
               3:00 Chad’s Media BoysBasketball Showcase @ SSHS 2 games
                          3:00 Longview v. Wylie East
                          4:30 SS v. Celina
T (21)   12:00 G Basketball @ Farmersville
               11:00 Chad’s Media Boys Basketball Showcase @ SSHS 5 games
                            11:00 9 Van v. 9 North Lamar
                            12:00 Jv Van v. Jv North Lamar
                            1:30 Van v. North Lamar
                             3:00 Celina v. Longview
                             4:30 SS v. Wylie East
School will resume at regular time on Monday November 27, 2023.
M (27)   Gillis Foundation Presentation to Seniors
                3:35 Driver’s Ed @ Library
T (28)    3:35 Driver’s Ed @ Library
               5:00 G Basketball v. Commerce – 2 games
               5:00 B Basketball @ Longview  – 3 games
W (29)  3:35 Driver’s Ed @ Library
T (30)   Auto Tech @ Ft. Worth (Thurs – Sat)
               Girls Basketball @ Winnsboro Tournament (Thurs – Sat)
               Boys Basketball @ Pine Tree Tournament (Thurs – Sat)
               Hannah 4 Hope Presentation @ Auditorium  – Schedule Coming Soon
               Prestige Senior Retakes @ Aux Gym
F (1)    Boys Golf @ Lovejoy
             5:30 Christmas Parade
S (2)    3:30 Choir Christmas Party @ Cafeteria
The Gillis Foundation will be presenting scholarship information Monday, November 27th in the library.

