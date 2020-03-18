Sulphur Springs ISD Extends Spring Break Again

An emergency meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in the Board Room of the SSISD Administration Building.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

ACTION ITEMS

The Board approved a resolution re: wage payments for SSISD employees during emergency school closing for the period of closure associated with the District’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

General Information

Sulphur Springs ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through Friday, April 10 in an effort to support our nation’s need to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. We are coordinating with other school districts in the county and will announce any decisions on whether there is a need to extend suspension further by April 9.