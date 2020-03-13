Sulphur Springs ISD Extends Spring Break

A message from SULPHUR SPRINGS ISD

At this time, due to concerns for the health and safety of our SSISD family – students, staff, and community, Sulphur Springs ISD will extend Spring Break one week to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19. Beginning Monday, March 16, no extracurricular or UIL activities will take place until further notice. We understand that this decision will directly impact students and staff and we thank you for your support.

The extended break will allow the district time to assess the situation. As decisions are made beyond the coming weeks, information will be forthcoming. We will continue to work to keep updates posted to the district’s website at www.ssisd.net as well as our normal tools of communication.

As of now, SSISD staff and students should plan to return Monday, March 23 to resume school.