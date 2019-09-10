Sulphur Springs ISD Fine Arts Department Star Spangled Banner Project

By Cindy Welch

This year marks the 130th anniversary of the first time the Star Spangled Banner was officially designated as our national anthem by the Naval Academy. The Fine Arts Department of SSISD is working together to present the Star Spangled Banner on the field before the Oct. 11th game with all groups in our department taking part.

Our goal is to have the entire stadium join us in singing the Star Spangled Banner. It may end up sounding like a train wreck (it is one of the hardest songs to sing), but it will be great!!!!!

Participants:

HS Band – Will be on the field (right side). Mr. Emmert will conduct the band and choirs

HS Drill Team – Will be in their normal position (line slightly condensed for the anthem)

MS and HS Choirs – Will anchor the choir below the front hash from 45 to 45 yd. line

Elementary and Primary Choirs – 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students will join us on the 50.

They will also sign along with the anthem.

HS Theatre – Is preparing a video PSA about the Star Spangled Banner to share with the students sometime between Sept. 27 and Oct. 8. They will also help hold flags in the back field.

MS Art – The students are creating a color sheet for the elementary students. These will be delivered to the campuses about Sept. 27. They will also help with the flags.

HS Art – The students are producing a postcard that will include art work and the words to the Star Spangled Banner. These will be handed out to any fans who would like one at the stadium. They will also help hold flags.

A few facts:

Bleacher creatures who want to participate can just curve back to the 50 and join the choir.

Kevin Woolley will have a script to announce the Star Spangled Banner Project.

I will send a parent letter to the principals and music teachers as soon as the timeline is approved by Greg Owens and Vanessa Abron. Each campus will decide how to distribute it.

The students will receive a red/white/blue wristband at their entrance gate and get in free. Parents will still have to have a ticket.

We’re asking the students to wear the following colors: Bush/Bowie – blue Lamar/Travis – red

SSES – R/W/B MS and HS R/W/B

Please let me know if you have any questions!