Sulphur Springs ISD Meets – Sets Calendar

The Sulphur Springs ISD met Thursday night and approved a new district calendar. Classes will begin September 1. The reporting date for teachers new to the district will be August 4 and for current teachers August 6. Because of all the changes and uncertainties about the upcoming school year, the teachers will undergo extensive new training in dozens categories. There were numerous days put on the calendar to provide for cancellations because of coronavirus. The last day of classes is scheduled for May 26, but the entire month of June has been blocked off as part of contingency plans.