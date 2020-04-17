Sulphur Springs ISD Message to Students, Parents and Staff

In accordance with Governor Abbott’s executive order issued April 17, 2020, SSISD will continue its school closure for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. SSISD will continue to serve students through May 21st via the Distance Learning Program.

Our 2020 Honors Breakfast, Prom, and 8th Grade Banquets are postponed indefinitely. The District is working on a plan for our High School Graduation, and details will soon be available.

All UIL sanctioned activities (contests, practices, rehearsals and workouts) are suspended until further notice.

Thank you for your support and cooperation as we ensure that all members of the community stay safe and healthy.