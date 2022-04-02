Sulphur Springs ISD New Student Registration Underway

New Student Registration (K-3 rd ) Round-up Begins

March 24 th for the 2022-2023 school year!

This registration is for new students entering Kinder – 3 rd grade who did NOT end the 2021-2022 school year in Sulphur

Springs ISD. Current Pre-K and Head Start students will complete Returning Student Registration with their Skyward

Family Access account. New to District Pre-K and Head Start students must contact Douglass ECLC for registration information.

Sulphur Springs ISD will be hosting New Student Registration in the Administration Board Room,

631 Connally St. Sulphur Springs, TX

March 24-25/April 4-6/May 4-6

from 8am to 3:30pm daily.

April 6 th and May 6th, we will have extended hours until 6:30 p.m.

Here is how to register:

 Make an appointment by clicking the link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/RoundUp2223

 Only a Parent or Legal Guardian (must have appropriate documents) can enroll a child.

 Bring your child with you so that we may administer Universal screening for placement.

 Bring all required and/or applicable documents (listed below):

o Proof of residency within district. Must be one of the following

 Current utility bill

 Current rent/Lease agreement/Mortgage statement showing name and address

of owner

 Income Tax paperwork

o Parent or Legal Guardian's Photo ID

o Child's Official Birth Certificate

o Child's Social Security Card

o Child's Up-to-Date Immunization Record

o Dr.'s Notes Concerning Allergy/Health Needs

o Custodial Documents or Court Orders, if applicable.

 Complete the online registration process via Skyward (our friendly staff will be available to assist

those in need or you can go to www.ssisd.net to complete beforehand).

NOTES:

 Dual Language Department will be on campus with applications for the 2022-2023 Two-Way Dual

Language Enrichment Program.

 Administration will be on campus to distribute primary campus assignment based on residency within

the school district.

We look forward to seeing you!