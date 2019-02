Sulphur Springs ISD Open House Schedule

Sulphur Springs Independent School District would like to invite parents and the community to visit our schools during Texas Public Schools Week. Below is the

Open House Schedule for each campus.

Monday, March 11

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Sulphur Springs Elementary School Grades 4 – 5

Sulphur Springs Middle School Grades 6 – 8

Tuesday, March 12

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Bowie Primary Kindergarten (K) – Grade 3

Bush Primary Kindergarten (K) – Grade 1

Lamar Primary Kindergarten (K) – Grade 3

Travis Primary Kindergarten (K) – Grade 3

Thursday, March 14

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Douglass ECLC Head Start 3, Head Start 4, and Pre-K

Sulphur Springs High School Grades 9 – 12