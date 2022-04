Sulphur Springs ISD has announced the two top graduates for the Class of 2022. The Valedictorian is Joel Villarino, son of Dr. Mario Villarino and Dr. Leah Larsen. He wants to become a software engineer or developer but has not decided whether to attend UT-Austin or Rice University. The Salutatorian is Dawson Carpenter, son of Rodney and Nikki Carpenter. He plans to attend Texas A&M University to prepare for a career as an aerospace engineer.