Sulphur Springs ISD Special Board Meeting/Work Session Agenda

AGENDA
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING/WORK SESSION
SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
6:00 PM
I. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation
II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS
A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting
had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in
accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code,
Chapter 551.
III. PUBLIC FORUM:
Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting per
policy BED(LOCAL).
IV. ACTION ITEMS
A. Discuss and consider approval of beverage contract. (Exhibit IV-A) [Sherry
McGraw] 6
B. Discuss and consider approval to accept or reject bid(s) on the 128 Fore Street
house. (Information provided at the meeting) [Josh Williams] C. Discuss and consider approval to renew membership in Walsh, Gallegos,
Trevino, Russo & Kyle, PC’s retainer program for 2019-2020. (Exhibit IV-C)
[Michael Lamb] 7
V. EXECUTIVE SESSION
Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for which
closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas
Government Code, Section (.072), (.074)
A. Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned,
acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel matters.
VI. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO
ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.
VII. WORK SESSION
A. Strategic Planning
B. District Goals Assessment
VIII. ADJOURNMENT