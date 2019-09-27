Sulphur Springs ISD Special Board Meeting/Work Session Agenda

AGENDA

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING/WORK SESSION

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

6:00 PM

I. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation

II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting

had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in

accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code,

Chapter 551.

III. PUBLIC FORUM:

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting per

policy BED(LOCAL).

IV. ACTION ITEMS

A. Discuss and consider approval of beverage contract. (Exhibit IV-A) [Sherry

McGraw] 6

B. Discuss and consider approval to accept or reject bid(s) on the 128 Fore Street

house. (Information provided at the meeting) [Josh Williams] C. Discuss and consider approval to renew membership in Walsh, Gallegos,

Trevino, Russo & Kyle, PC’s retainer program for 2019-2020. (Exhibit IV-C)

[Michael Lamb] 7

V. EXECUTIVE SESSION

Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for which

closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas

Government Code, Section (.072), (.074)

A. Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned,

acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel matters.

VI. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO

ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.

VII. WORK SESSION

A. Strategic Planning

B. District Goals Assessment

VIII. ADJOURNMENT