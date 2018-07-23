Sulphur Springs ISD Special Board Meeting

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, July 23, 2018.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board. Supt. Lamb gave Board a brief update on the elementary campus moves.
PERSONNEL
Resignation
Oksana Wallis Head Start Aide Douglass ECLC
Andrea King Campus Secretary SS Elementary
Ryann Sachs Title I Aide SS Elementary
Emily Nickerson SpEd Aide High School
New Personnel
Haleigh Miller V.I. Aide/Clerk Special Services
Hannah Kirby Strings District-wide
Alejandra Hernandez Pre-K Aide Douglass ECLC
Kimbley Littleton Grade 2 Math Teacher Bowie Primary
Carolyn Fowler Grade 3 ELAR Teacher Travis Primary
Beverly Molock Math & Science Teacher SS Elementary
Antonio Ruggiero English Teacher Middle School
Loren Carter Fine Arts Teacher/Auditorium Asst. High School
Jeremy DeLorge Math Teacher/Asst. Girls Basketball Coach High School
Madison Fain English Teacher High School
Kevin Tanton Math Teacher High School
(Hired following 7/9/18 regular meeting)
Personnel Change New position/campus Former position/campus
Amber Landers Educational Diagnostician/ Grade 1 Teacher/Lamar Primary
Special Services