Sulphur Springs ISD Special Board Meeting

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, July 23, 2018.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board. Supt. Lamb gave Board a brief update on the elementary campus moves.

PERSONNEL

Resignation

Oksana Wallis Head Start Aide Douglass ECLC

Andrea King Campus Secretary SS Elementary

Ryann Sachs Title I Aide SS Elementary

Emily Nickerson SpEd Aide High School

New Personnel

Haleigh Miller V.I. Aide/Clerk Special Services

Hannah Kirby Strings District-wide

Alejandra Hernandez Pre-K Aide Douglass ECLC

Kimbley Littleton Grade 2 Math Teacher Bowie Primary

Carolyn Fowler Grade 3 ELAR Teacher Travis Primary

Beverly Molock Math & Science Teacher SS Elementary

Antonio Ruggiero English Teacher Middle School

Loren Carter Fine Arts Teacher/Auditorium Asst. High School

Jeremy DeLorge Math Teacher/Asst. Girls Basketball Coach High School

Madison Fain English Teacher High School

Kevin Tanton Math Teacher High School

(Hired following 7/9/18 regular meeting)

Personnel Change New position/campus Former position/campus

Amber Landers Educational Diagnostician/ Grade 1 Teacher/Lamar Primary

Special Services