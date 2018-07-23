Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Car-Mart $299 Down
cypress basin hospice
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Hess Lawn Mower Header
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Momentum Polaris Summer Sales Event 2018

Sulphur Springs ISD Special Board Meeting

6 hours ago

 

 

 

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, July 23, 2018.

 

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board. Supt. Lamb gave Board a brief update on the elementary campus moves.

 

PERSONNEL

Resignation

Oksana Wallis                         Head Start Aide                                              Douglass ECLC

Andrea King                            Campus Secretary                                         SS Elementary

Ryann Sachs                          Title I Aide                                                       SS Elementary

Emily Nickerson                      SpEd Aide                                                       High School

New Personnel

Haleigh Miller                          V.I. Aide/Clerk                                                 Special Services

Hannah Kirby                          Strings                                                             District-wide

Alejandra Hernandez              Pre-K Aide                                                      Douglass ECLC

Kimbley Littleton                      Grade 2 Math Teacher                                   Bowie Primary

Carolyn Fowler                       Grade 3 ELAR Teacher                                  Travis Primary

Beverly Molock                       Math & Science Teacher                                SS Elementary

Antonio Ruggiero                    English Teacher                                              Middle School

Loren Carter                            Fine Arts Teacher/Auditorium Asst.                High School

Jeremy DeLorge                     Math Teacher/Asst. Girls Basketball Coach  High School

Madison Fain                          English Teacher                                              High School

Kevin Tanton                           Math Teacher                                                 High School

(Hired following 7/9/18 regular meeting)

 

 

 

Personnel Change    New position/campus                       Former position/campus

Amber Landers           Educational Diagnostician/                 Grade 1 Teacher/Lamar Primary

Special Services

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     