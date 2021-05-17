Sulphur Springs ISD Summer Day Camp

Need Summer Child Care? SSISD is offering an amazing Summer Day Camp!
Dates: Tuesday, June 1st through Friday, July 23rd. August – TBD.
Hours of operation: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Days of the week: Monday – Friday
Cost: $115/week (That’s $23/day or $2.80/hour and worth every cent for reliable care with background-checked staff!)
Location: Barbara Bush Primary, 390 Hillcrest Drive, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
Free breakfast AND lunch Monday – Thursday!
Weekly Fieldtrips!
We want your children to have a FUN, SAFE summer!
To register please fill out a registration packet available at 631 Connally St. with Patty Garcia or with the secretary on your child’s campus.
For questions, please contact Patty Garcia at 903-885-2153 ext. 1107 or email at pgarcia@ssisd.net