Sulphur Springs ISD Summer Day Camp

4 hours ago

Need Summer Child Care? SSISD is offering an amazing Summer Day Camp!  

Dates: Tuesday, June 1st through Friday, July 23rd. August – TBD.

Hours of operation: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Days of the week: Monday – Friday

Cost: $115/week (That’s $23/day or $2.80/hour and worth every cent for reliable care with background-checked staff!)

Location: Barbara Bush Primary, 390 Hillcrest Drive, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

Free breakfast AND lunch Monday – Thursday!

Weekly Fieldtrips!  

We want your children to have a FUN, SAFE summer!

 

To register please fill out a registration packet available at 631 Connally St. with Patty Garcia or with the secretary on your child’s campus.

For questions, please contact Patty Garcia at 903-885-2153 ext. 1107 or email at pgarcia@ssisd.net

