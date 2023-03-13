ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Sulphur Springs ISD Superintendent Taking Job At Little Elm

SSISD Superintendent Michael Lamb

Sulphur Springs ISD Superintendent Mike Lamb has announced that he’ll leave to take over as Superintendent of the Little Elm ISD. Little Elm, in Denton County, is a 6A school with about 8,100 students, compared to 4A Sulphur Springs, which has about 4,200. Lamb has been Superintendent in Sulphur Springs for nearly 11 years. Lamb will begin his duties in Little Elm on May 1. Sulphur Springs will call a special school board meeting to start the process of hiring a new Superintendent.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     