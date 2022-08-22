Sulphur Springs ISD To Call Another Bond Election

Press Release from Sulphur Springs ISD

Since the bond election in May, we have listened to the community’s response, considered the most critical needs of the district, and worked diligently to prepare the new bond proposal that was called for today. There are some noticeable differences between the bond being called today and the bond called in May.

SSISD is asking for $81.5 million dollars for .01 cent tax increase. This bond will cover the following campuses/projects:

New campus for Travis Primary

Eight additional classrooms, additional cafeteria space, improved pick-up & drop-off at Bowie Primary

Improved parking and upgrades to Barbara Bush Primary, including improved intercom system

Upgraded security at Sulphur Springs Elementary by reconfiguring entrance and front office area as well as a new roof and building upgrades as needed

Upgraded security at Sulphur Springs High School by creating new front office space, additions to Fine Arts spaces, new roof, painting and parking upgrades as needed

10 buses to be financed over 5 years.

Current inflation has caused prices to increase, resulting in several projects being postponed at this time. However, the district is currently benefiting from an improved potential bond capacity. These two factors together aide in making this new proposal financially manageable.