Sulphur Springs ISD To Continue Masking

Message to the Community From the Sulphur Springs ISD

Under our Governor’s Executive Order GA-34, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has updated its Public Health Planning Guidance, requiring school districts to continue to comply with masking requirements unless they evoke an exception. The University Interscholastic League has issued the same guidance. TEA’s guidance essentially requires the District to enforce the same masking rules enforced all year per our Governor’s recently rescinded executive order. We acknowledge that these rules have been a critical component of our Health and Safety Plan, enabling us to have classes without interruption since August. After carefully considering the guidance, its prior effect on our year, and our Local Health Authority’s advice, SSISD has determined that we will continue to require masking at school and school events per TEA’s guidelines for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.