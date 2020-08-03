Sulphur Springs ISD To Meet in Emergency Session

AGENDA

EMERGENCY MEETING

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

VIRTUAL ZOOM MEETING

631 CONNALLY STREET

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX 75482

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2020

12:30 PM

VIA ZOOM MEETING

CALL: 1-346-248-7799

MEETING ID: 870 9509 6742

PASSCODE: 1BUEZZ

I. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation

II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been

duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the

Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.

III. PUBLIC FORUM:

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting per

board policy BED(LOCAL).

IV. ACTION ITEMS

A. Discuss and consider approval of Operation Connectivity Interlocal Acquisition

Agreement with Region 04 Education Service Center for technology purchases.

[Michael Lamb] V. ADJOURNMENT