Sulphur Springs ISD To Meet in Emergency Session

AGENDA
EMERGENCY MEETING
SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
VIRTUAL ZOOM MEETING
631 CONNALLY STREET
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX 75482
TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2020
12:30 PM
VIA ZOOM MEETING
CALL: 1-346-248-7799
MEETING ID: 870 9509 6742
PASSCODE: 1BUEZZ
I. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation
II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS
A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been
duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the
Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.
III. PUBLIC FORUM:
Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting per
board policy BED(LOCAL).
IV. ACTION ITEMS
A. Discuss and consider approval of Operation Connectivity Interlocal Acquisition
Agreement with Region 04 Education Service Center for technology purchases.
[Michael Lamb] V. ADJOURNMENT