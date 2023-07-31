Sulphur Springs ISD To Meet In Special Session Wednesday 08.02.23

CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the flags.

,, FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.

PUBLIC FORUM

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum for a meeting per board policy BED(LOCAL)

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss and consider hiring Kelly Walker as Principal of Bowie Primary. [Dr. Deana Steeber]

Discuss and consider hiring an Assistant Principal for Sulphur Springs High School. [Dr. Deana Steeber]

Discuss and consider hiring an Academic Dean of Students for Sulphur Springs High School. [Dr. Deana Steeber]

9 EXECUTIVE SESSION: Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code, Section (.072), (.074) $ Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned, acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel matters.

9, RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.

9,, ADJOURNMENT