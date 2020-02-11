Sulphur Springs ISD Trustees Meet In Regular Session

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was on Monday, February 10, in the Board Room of the Administration Building.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

Superintendent Michael Lamb gave an update on the Strategic Planning progress.

A public hearing was conducted for the 2018-2019 Texas Academic Performance Report.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Travis Primary presented on their Capturing Kids’ Hearts and DLE two-way program.

The SSHS Jazz Band performed several songs for the Board.

Spencer Emmert gave a presentation re: SSHS Band transportation needs.

CTE Officers from student organizations BPA, FCCLA, FFA, HOSA, and Skills USA made presentations to the Board regarding their activities and achievements this year.

Rami Saad briefed the Board regarding the Enterprise Fleet Management vehicle replacement and management program.

Glynda Chester, SSISD Police Chief, presented a required report on racial profiling.

Kristin Monk and Josh Williams presented highlights of elementary and secondary campuses/programs.

Head Start items below were given to the Board for informational purposes.

Head Start Director’s Report for January

Policy Council Minutes for January

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Order of Election to call the trustee election for Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Approval of the final Lamar Primary Turnaround Plan to be submitted to TEA.

Resolution 3-20 in support of implementing and continuing the Turnaround Plan for Lamar Primary.

Staff Development waiver application to TEA.

Modified Scheduled State Assessment Testing Days waiver application to TEA.

PERSONNEL

Early Retirement Notices

Nancy Harris Speech Therapist Dist-wide

Cheryl Blount Pre-K Teacher Douglass ECLC

Norman Sanders Campus Police Officer Middle School

Resignations

Nickole Brown Kindergarten Teacher Lamar Primary

Justin Stout PE Teacher/Coach Middle School

Mary Kate Wilder English Teacher-High School

New Personnel

Mary Ebarb Title I Aide Travis Primary

Sandra Nowlin SpEd Aide High School

Michael Rhodes Auto Tech Teacher-High School (eff. for 2020-2021)