Sulphur Springs ISD Trustees Meet In Regular Session

4 hours ago

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was on Monday, February 10, in the Board Room of the Administration Building.

 

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

Superintendent Michael Lamb gave an update on the Strategic Planning progress.

A public hearing was conducted for the 2018-2019 Texas Academic Performance Report.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Travis Primary presented on their Capturing Kids’ Hearts and DLE two-way program.

The SSHS Jazz Band performed several songs for the Board.

Spencer Emmert gave a presentation re: SSHS Band transportation needs.

CTE Officers from student organizations BPA, FCCLA, FFA, HOSA, and Skills USA made presentations to the Board regarding their activities and achievements this year.

Rami Saad briefed the Board regarding the Enterprise Fleet Management vehicle replacement and management program.

Glynda Chester, SSISD Police Chief, presented a required report on racial profiling.

Kristin Monk and Josh Williams presented highlights of elementary and secondary campuses/programs.

Head Start items below were given to the Board for informational purposes.

  • Head Start Director’s Report for January
  • Policy Council Minutes for January

ACTION ITEMS 

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Order of Election to call the trustee election for Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Approval of the final Lamar Primary Turnaround Plan to be submitted to TEA.

Resolution 3-20 in support of implementing and continuing the Turnaround Plan for Lamar Primary.

Staff Development waiver application to TEA.

Modified Scheduled State Assessment Testing Days waiver application to TEA.

PERSONNEL 

Early Retirement Notices

Nancy Harris               Speech Therapist                    Dist-wide

Cheryl Blount              Pre-K Teacher                                    Douglass ECLC

Norman Sanders        Campus Police Officer           Middle School 

Resignations

Nickole Brown                        Kindergarten Teacher             Lamar Primary

Justin Stout                 PE Teacher/Coach                 Middle School

Mary Kate Wilder        English Teacher-High School

New Personnel

Mary Ebarb                 Title I Aide                               Travis Primary

Sandra Nowlin                        SpEd Aide                               High School

Michael Rhodes          Auto Tech Teacher-High School (eff. for 2020-2021)

