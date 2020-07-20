Sulphur Springs ISD Trustees Meet Thursday In Special Session

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

THURSDAY, JULY 23, 2020 6:00 PM

CALL TO ORDER: Invocation & Pledges to the flags FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.

PUBLIC FORUM:

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting per board policy BED(LOCAL).

ACTION ITEMS Discuss and consider approval of an amended 2020-2021 School Calendar. [Michael Lamb] EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code, Section (.074).

Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned, acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel matters.

RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.