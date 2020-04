The Sulphur Springs ISD is currently developing plans for the High School Graduation and Honors Breakfast. Details will be available soon. The Prom and 8th Grade Banquet are postponed at this time. The District is hopeful that we will be permitted to host these events during the summer. The District is closely monitoring social distancing requirements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and will make every effort to schedule these events once they are permissible.