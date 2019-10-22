Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed For Stealing Car

8 hours ago

Hopkins County Jail

Sulphur Springs Police reportedly caught a 27-year-old Sulphur Springs man with a car that’d just been reported stolen early Tuesday morning, according to arrest reports.

A Mitsubishi Galant was reported stolen from the 600-block of Ingram Street at 3:30 am, Tuesday, Oct. 22. A short time later, Trondamion Andrzhel Cleveland was reportedly located in the 700-block of Calvert Street with the vehicle, Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn and Cpl. Chris Rosamond alleged in arrest reports.

Cleveland confirmed by his verbal statement that he had taken the vehicle and the reporting person confirmed that he had knowingly taken the vehicle without consent, Glenn and Rosamond noted in arrest reports.

Cleveland was arrested at 4:30 am on Calvert Street for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He remained in the county jail late Tuesday morning, Oct. 22. Bond on the charge was set at $5,000, according to jail reports.

The arrest wasn’t the first time Cleveland has been arrested in Hopkins County for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was arrested Dec. 9, 2010, and remained in the county jail until Jan. 27, 2011, on unauthorized use of vehicle charge. He was sentenced to a one-year commitment in state jail after forfeiting bond on the charge on March 3, 2011, according to Hopkins County Jail reports.

