If you consider yourself a cornhole pro or like to occasionally toss some bags in the backyard, then the Sulphur Springs Leadership Class’ cornhole tournament is for you. But, even if you don’t play cornhole, the Saturday, March 26, event will include a silent auction with dozens of great items.

The best thing is that the 2022 Leadership Class will use 100 percent of the money raised to restore the Kids Kingdom.

The cornhole tournament will have open (for advanced players) and social divisions. The cost is only $50 per team, and prize money will exceed $1,000.

Two-person teams can register in advance on the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce website, or you can register on the day of the event, beginning at 11:00 am at Backstory Brewery. The brackets will be double elimination, and teams will start to play at noon.

The silent auction will run from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Silent auction items include:

Courthouse balcony seating for the Independence Day concert.

A ride for up to four kids on the Hopkins County firetruck.

A morning tee time for the Chamber golf tournament.

Hundreds of dollars on gift cards.

Gift baskets.

The tournament will also have a free jump house for kids.

Money from the event pays for power washing, restaining, repainting, replacing some wood, playground equipment including a handicap swing, tire swing and two slides, new dirt and mulch, and installing new lighting.

For more information, call the Chamber of Commerce at 903-885-6515.