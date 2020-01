Jeremy Hill

Titus County Jail

A 29-year-old Sulphur Springs resident, Jeremy Randall Hill, met Wednesday with an undercover Titus County Deputy in the 1200-block of Lakewood Drive in Mount Pleasant with the intent of selling marijuana. Hill then sold the pot to the deputy and was immediately arrested. He was booked into the Titus County Jail on a State Jail Felony offense of Delivery of Marijuana greater than ¼ oz less than five lbs.