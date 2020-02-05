Sulphur Springs Man Arrested For Possession And Promotion Of Child Pornography

Manuel Rodriguez-Cruz

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office received a tip of a possible local resident involved in the distribution of child pornography. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the IP address used to upload the images was traced to 114 West Ross Street in Sulphur Springs and the suspect was identified as 36-year-old Manuel Rodriguez-Cruz. A search warrant was issued and served after confirming Rodriguez-Cruz was at the residence. During the search of the property, Rodriguez-Cruz confessed to accessing, possessing, and the distribution of child pornography, as well as for his own personal use. Rodriguez-Cruz was taken into custody and charged with Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography, a second-degree felony and transported to the Hopkins County Jail without further incident. All electronics were seized from the residence for further analysis.