Sulphur Springs Man Charged With Aggravated Perjury

Thirty-five-year-old Ryan Keith Tucker of Sulphur Springs has been arrested for Aggravated Perjury after he allegedly lied under oath to Hopkins County Court at Law Judge Clay Harrison. Tucker had been charged with DWI, second offense in connection with a crash. While discussing a plea bargain, Tucker said he didn’t have a car or a driver’s license, but was then seen driving away from the courthouse and was arrested Bond was set at $20,000 for the felony perjury, and bond was forfeited on the DWI.