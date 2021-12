Charles Dustin Brown

Sulphur Springs Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Camp Street and contacted a suspect and the alleged victim, who was pregnant. The woman had indications on her body that she had been assaulted and reported that the suspect had taken her phone, so she could not call the police for assistance. Officers arrested 35-five-year-old Charles Dustin Brown for assaulting a pregnant woman and interference with an emergency request for help. His bonds total $60,000.