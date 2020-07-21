Sulphur Springs Man Charged With Felony Assault Family Violence

Bond has been set at $50,000 for a man who assaulted and injured a woman in a disturbance that began at the Sonic in Winnsboro and moved to Hopkins County. The victim sought treatment at the Winnsboro hospital, which notified Winnsboro police. They notified Sulphur Springs police who then notified Hopkins County deputies. They took Uber Garcia into custody for 1st degree felony Aggravated Assault of a date, household or family member with a weapon. There are unconfirmed reports that the woman was hit in the head with a pistol.