Sulphur Springs police arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly choking a man he was dating as well as hitting him with a stick. Jose Ismael Cuevas was charged with family violence assault- by impeding breathing or circulation. The charge is a third-degree felony. He was also charged on a warrant with bond forfeiture on forgery of a financial instrument and possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. His bonds total $35,000.