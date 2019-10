Thomas Doss

Bond was set at a total of $501,000 for a man arrested by Hopkins County Deputies for child sex crimes. Reportedly, 45-year-old Thomas Jason Doss of Sulphur Springs was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and a warrant for Possession with the Intent to Promote Child Pornography. The alleged victim was a 14-year-old girl. Doss is accused of photographing the child during activity between the two.