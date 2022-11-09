Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County arrested 67-year-old Michael Gene Hadaway of Sulphur Springs at his residence after an undercover investigation by the SCU led to the purchase of a controlled substance from Hadaway. A further search of the place turned up more than three grams of methamphetamine. They charged him with manufacturing, delivery, and possession of controlled substances. Mugshot Not Available

Hopkins County Deputies arrested two people after stopping them for traffic violations at the intersection of CR 4131 and 4121. They detained the passenger, 42-year-old Chaney Nicole Doyle, on warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance and several misdemeanors related to traffic and paraphernalia. They charged the driver, Asa Cole Bloyed, with Possession of a Controlled Substance.