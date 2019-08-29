UPDATE – Sulphur Springs Man Jailed After Alleged Burglary, Assault, Chase

Sulphur Springs police responded to a disturbance Wednesday afternoon on Park Street, and learned that a man had broken into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and assaulted her. The suspect, who was also injured during the incident then stole the victim’s car. The vehicle was later spotted at Helm Lane and a short pursuit ensued and ended when the suspect crashed. A foot pursuit then ensued and the suspect was captured after breaking into another apartment. Forty-seven-year-old Terence Ramon Beachem was charged with Burglary of a Habitation with the Intent to commit another Felony, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. Bonds total $150,000.