Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Ronald EDD Tatum

 

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 67-year-old Ronald EDD Tatum of Sulphur Springs on a warrant for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. No other information was available.

William Pearce Ewton

Deputies arrested William Pearce Ewton on Saturday. They are holding him in the county jail for Violation of Parole.

Deputies arrested 29-year-old Nakahless Dwight Dunlap on a felony drug charge after a traffic stop for having an expired driver’s license. A subsequent church turned up cocaine, and they charged Dunlap with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

