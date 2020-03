Sulphur Springs police were notified Wednesday afternoon by the Sulphur Springs ISD that an outcry from a child about an allegedly sexual assault had been made on one of the campuses. CPS was then immediately notified by Detective Jason Reneau and an interview was set up with the Child Advocacy Center in Winnsboro. After the interview was conducted, a warrant was obtained and the suspect was arrested. Sixty-four-year-old Benito Lucio-Moreno was charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.