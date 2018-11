Hopkins County Sulphur Springs Special Crimes Unit officers conducted a major investigation into drug trafficking and arrested a local man Wednesday afternoon. SCU and the SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1800-block of East Industrial and seized nearly eight pounds of mescaline mushrooms, more than 15 grams of methamphetamine, two ounces of heroin and three guns. Authorities arrested 42-year-old Jeremy Lynn Sharp, of Sulphur Springs. Bond’s total $125,000.