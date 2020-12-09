Sulphur Springs Man Sentenced For Murder

One of suspects charged with capital murder in the fatal stabbing of Luis Martin Medina in Sulphur Springs last April has entered into a plea bargain with prosecutors. German Manuel Ibarra pleaded guilty to murder and Aggravated Robbery and was sentenced to life on the murder charge, and 20 years in prison on the robbery charge. The sentences will be served consecutively. Ibarra, two other men and a woman were charged with beating Medina and then burning his body in a car. Two of the other suspects remain in jail and the other was released on bond.