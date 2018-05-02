Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Sulphur Springs Mayor John Sellers Proclaims Hospital Week

2 hours ago

 

 

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS

 

PROCLAMATION

 

WHEREAS, National Hospital Week is May 6–12, 2018, and the official theme is
“Caring is Our Calling”; and

WHEREAS, Individuals all across the country will be celebrating this time-honored event; and

WHEREAS, the hard working people that compose our hospital and clinics, deserve universal regard and appreciation for keeping our community healthy;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOHN A. SELLERS, by virtue of the authority vested in me as Mayor and on behalf of the City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs do hereby proclaim May 6th through May 12th as

“NATIONAL HOSPITAL WEEK”

in our city.  I encourage all residents to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of the associates at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, Texas, and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinics and express their appreciation for the people, facilities and technologies that make trustworthy, reliable health care possible for our community.

It is so proclaimed this the 1st day of May 2018.

John A. Sellers, Mayor

 

