Sulphur Springs Mayor John Sellers Proclaims Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS

PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, today’s society is finding more citizens involved in motorcycling on the roads of our country; and

WHEREAS, motorcyclists are roughly unprotected and therefore more prone to injury or death in a crash than other vehicle drivers; and

WHEREAS, campaigns have helped inform riders and motorists alike on motorcycle safety issues to reduce motorcycle related risks, injuries, and, most of all, fatalities, through a comprehensive approach to motorcycle safety; and

WHEREAS, it is the responsibility of all who put themselves behind the wheel to become aware of motorcyclists, regarding them with the same respect as any other vehicle traveling the highways of this country; and it is the responsibility of riders and motorists alike to obey all traffic laws and safety rules; and

WHEREAS, urging all citizens of our community to become aware of the inherent danger involved in operating a motorcycle, and for riders and motorists alike to give each other the mutual respect they deserve.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, John A. Sellers, Mayor of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, do hereby proclaim the month of May as

“MOTORCYCLE SAFETY and AWARENESS MONTH”

in this city. Further, I urge all residents to do their part to increase safety and awareness in our community.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have set my hand and caused the Seal of the City to be affixed this 1st day of May in the year 2018.

John A. Sellers, Mayor

Presented to the HI-WAY MASTERS RIDING CLUB.