Meal A Day is in desperate need of an In Town Route Driver on Thursdays. It will only take you about an hour.

Meal A Day is also in desperate need of Cooks on Thursdays. We could use more cooks every day but Thursday is our greatest need right now.The cooks come in at 7:00 and are usually done by 10:00.

If you would like to make a difference in your community please call Karon Weatherman at 903-885-1661 or email her at mealaday@yahoo.com.