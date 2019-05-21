Sulphur Springs Men Face Felony Drug Charges

Two men stopped by Sulphur Springs police for a vehicle equipment malfunction have been arrested on drug charges. The officer detected the odor of marijuana in the vehicle and saw open beer cans . A probable cause search then turned up a baggie of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Eighteen-year-old Jesus Daniel Olguin and 27-year-old Juan A. Ramirez-Morales, both of Sulphur Springs were arrested for Possession of a felony amount of a Controlled Substance. Both suspects were released from jail after posting $30,000 bond.