Sulphur Springs Mother, Son Dead In Fannin County Crash

A pregnant Sulphur Springs mother and her two-year-old son are dead after a crash on Hwy 11 in Fannin County around midnight Friday. State Troopers say 20-year-old Keagan Cannaday of Celina was eastbound when his truck collided with a westbound truck pulling a trailer driven by 39-year-old Arnulfo Alvarez of Sulphur Springs. His wife 25-year-old Juana Maria Torres, who was seven months pregnant and his two-year-old son Lucas Alverez was pronounced dead at the scene. Arnulfo and his three-year-old son, Adres were critically injured.