ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Sulphur Springs Murder Arrest

 

 

Mugshot Not available

From Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Officers  responded to the 700 block of Texas St. in reference to a subject lying in the road that was bleeding. During the investigation, officers learned  that the victim, identified as Giovanni Lopez, had been run over by the  suspect. The suspect was identified as Juan Hernandez-Ruiz. It was  learned that the suspect and victim had been involved in an earlier  altercation and believed this was a continuation of that incident. The  victim was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.  Hernandez -Ruiz was taken into custody and transported to the Hopkins  County Sheriffs Office and charged with Murder. Bond was set at $2 million . ( mugshot not available)

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     