Sulphur Springs Murder Arrest

From Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Texas St. in reference to a subject lying in the road that was bleeding. During the investigation, officers learned that the victim, identified as Giovanni Lopez, had been run over by the suspect. The suspect was identified as Juan Hernandez-Ruiz. It was learned that the suspect and victim had been involved in an earlier altercation and believed this was a continuation of that incident. The victim was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Hernandez -Ruiz was taken into custody and transported to the Hopkins County Sheriffs Office and charged with Murder. Bond was set at $2 million . ( mugshot not available)