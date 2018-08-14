City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Sulphur Springs PD Has Openings For Officers

6 hours ago

The Police Department is currently accepting applications for Patrol Officer. Successful applicants must be a TCOLE certified Peace Officer, possess a valid TX driver license; pass drug screen, physical agility assessment, background investigation and oral review board. Applicant must be willing to work all shifts including weekends and holidays.

Applications can be picked up at the Police Department or Water Department located at 125 South Davis St. or by contacting Captain Jason Ricketson at 903-885-7602 or jricketson@sspd.us

Patrol Officers work a 12-hour shift with every other weekend off.

