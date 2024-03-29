ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sulphur Springs Philanthropist, Businesswoman Dies

Mary Bonham photo Courtesy of KSST

Ninety-six-year-old longtime businesswoman and philanthropist Mary Bonham of Sulphur Springs passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, surrounded by her loved ones. A memorial service will be held Monday April 1st at 2:00pm at West Oaks Funeral Home, 500 Hillcrest Dr., Sulphur Springs, Texas. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 1:00pm. Mary and her husband Sam founded the international JB Weld Company. Through her generosity, Kids Kingdom was founded in Sulphur Springs. She endowed numerous scholarships for Texas A&M-Commerce students and received a Doctorate from the university. She received numerous honors, including Citizen of the Year.

